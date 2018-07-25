Football rumour mill: Liverpool plan to hold onto striker Sturridge this season | Real Madrid considering a £60m swoop for Tottenham goalkeeper | Man Utd and Chelsea want Bayern Munich midfielder

Spanish giants Real Madrid are considering a £60m swoop for Spurs and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. (The Sun)

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov wants to sell his 30 per cent stake in Arsenal after accepting majority owner Stan Kroenke will never cede overall control to him. (Financial Times)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Manchester United and Chelsea both want Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who could be available for £62m. (ESPN)

Manchester United are considering alternative targets to Chelsea's Brazilian winger Willian, including by Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ante Rebic. (Independent)

Tottenham and Chelsea could move for Manchester United winger Anthony Martial, who wants to leave Old Trafford this summer. (The Sun)

Chelsea could miss out on Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, with AC Milan are interested in signing the Argentine for a fee of around £57m. (Evening Standard)

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson is close to becoming the new manager of the Iraq national team. (Sky Sports)

West Ham and Everton are interested in signing Augsburg defender Martin Hinteregger, who is valued at around £13m. (The Sun)

Liverpool plan to hold onto striker Daniel Sturridge this season - but know they could lose the Englishman next summer on a free transfer. (Liverpool Echo)

Fulham have agreed a deal to sign former Chelsea winger Andre Schurrle from Borussia Dortmund. (West London Sport)