Football rumour mill: Liverpool plotting move for Wilshere | Giroud - I was encouraged to quit Gunners by Deschamps | Tottenham target Malcom wants to leave Bordeaux

Liverpool could move for Arsenal's Jack Wilshere, if the midfielder turns down a new contract with the Gunners. (The Sun)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Real Madrid's 23-year-old Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic. (Manchester Evening News)

Marcus Rashford could quit Manchester United if manager Jose Mourinho signs Patrick Kluivert's 18-year-old son son Justin, from Ajax in the summer. (Daily Express)

West Ham forward Javier Hernandez says he will give 100% dedication, despite wanting a move away from the London Stadium in January. (London Evening Standard)

Olivier Giroud could make his Chelsea debut at Watford tonight - and the striker says he was encouraged to quit Arsenal by France boss Didier Deschamps. (The Sun)

Tottenham and Arsenal January target Malcom, 20, wants to leave Ligue 1 side Bordeaux. (London Evening Standard)

Watford new boy Gerard Deulofeu says he would rather be playing in the Premier League than playing alongside Lionel Messi. The winger joined the Hornets on loan from Barcelona in January. (Daily Star)

Leicester City have made a renewed plea to want-away Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez for him to end his self-imposed strike. Mahrez was linked with a big-money move to Manchester City last month. (Daily Telegraph)

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti was racially abused by an Espanyol player during yesterday's Catalan derby, according to reports in Spain. (Various)