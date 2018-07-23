Football rumour mill: Liverpool's chances of signing Lyon midfielder look slim | Chelsea still interested in signing Manchester United striker | Chelsea considering £65m offer from Barcelona for midfielder Willian

Chelsea are to make a decision on whether to accept a £65m offer from Barcelona for midfielder Willian, with Manchester United also keen on the Brazilian. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are still interested in signing Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial. (Talksport)

Chelsea star Willian

Liverpool's chances of signing Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir look slim with claims a deal won't be struck. (Daily Express)

Harry Kane was booed by fans when the England captain took part in a televised golf challenge on the final day of The Open at Carnoustie in Scotland. (The Sun)

Jack Grealish will tell Aston Villa's new owners that he wants to join Tottenham. (Daily Telegraph)

Everton boss Marco Silva has refused to discuss the signing of winger Richarlison, saying he must "respect" that he is still a Watford player. (Liverpool Echo)

Barcelona defender Yerry Mina is set for move to the Premier League with Everton the most likely destination for the Colombian. (Goal)

Manager Rafa Benitez is unlikely to resume contract talks with Newcastle United over an extension of his contract until after the transfer window closes (Chronicle)

Chelsea have informed Real Madrid that they will not be bullied into selling Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard - even for £170m. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic could be on his way to Manchester City, with the Premier League champions lining up an £89m bid for the Bosnian. (Various)