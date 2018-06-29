Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is wanted by Real Madrid, with the European Champions willing to offer Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United. (Daily Star)

LIVE Premier League rumour mill and World Cup latest

Chelsea are close to beating Spanish giants Real Madrid to the signing of Roma goalkeeper Alisson in a deal of around £62m. (Marca)

Transfer rumour mill

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will finalise a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce on Monday. (Sabah)

Arsenal will complete a deal for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos next week. (Daily Star)

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani's agent claims the 23-year-old's move to Chelsea depends on Maurizio Sarri becoming manager at Stamford Bridge. (Sport Italia)

Marco Asensio is mulling over a move to Liverpool which could see the 22-year-old Real Madrid and Spain midfielder become the club's record signing. (Marca)

Manchester United target Milan Skriniar says he is happy at Inter Milan. The defender admits that the Red Devils have shown interest in him. (Various)

Chelsea are reportedly yet to satisfy Atletico Madrid's demands as they target Stefan Savic. (Various)

Chelsea have started talks with the representatives of CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin. (Various)

John Terry, who is a free agent, has been training at Chelsea's Cobham base in a bid to stay in shape ahead of the new season. (Daily Mail)