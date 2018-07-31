Football rumour mill: Liverpool striker expected to sign new deal soon | Willian 'very happy' at Chelsea following Real Madrid interest | Everton have Man Utd defender on radar

Sadio Mane is expected to sign a new long-term Liverpool contract soon. (Mirror)

Leeds United may be interested in keeping Everton defender Matty Pennington,following his loan spell at Elland Road last season. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea star Willian

Everton have been quoted £30million by Manchester United for their transfer target, Argentinan international Marcos Rojo (Mirror)

Spurs may reach the end of the transfer window without signing a single player, manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted. (Mail)

Manchester United’s squad are “fed up” with manager Jose Mourinho following the team’s turbulent pre-season tour of the United States. (Mail)

Brazil forward Willian says he is “very happy” at Chelsea following interest from Real Madrid. (Mirror)

29-year-old Brighton striker Sam Baldock looks likely to join Championship side Reading. (Argus)

Chelsea are considering a £30million bid for Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey. (Telegraph)

Matias Vecino, Inter Milan’s 26-year-old Uruguay midfielder, is interesting Chelsea. (Evening Standard)

And Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarr is also keen on Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. (Star)

Burnley are looking to Southampton’s Fraser Forster to fill the gloves of Nick Pope due to the keeper’s long-term injury. (Express)