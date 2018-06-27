Football rumour mill: Liverpool target could be sold by Real Madrid to raise funds Neymar swoop | Liverpool will assess Belgian striker Divock Origi during pre-season | Arsenal close to a deal for Borussia Dortmund centre-back

Real Madrid could sell Liverpool target Marco Asensio to raise funds to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian playmaker Neymar. (Sport)

Marco Asensio

Chelsea have made a £35m bid for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, who could be Maurizio Sarri's first signing as the Blues' manager. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United and Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini will make an announcement on his future on 1 July. The 30-year-old has still to agree terms with the Red Devils over a new deal. (Manchester Evening News)

Jack Grealish is ready to quit Aston Villa this summer to return to Premier League, with Tottenham lead the race for the highly-rated 22-year-old midfielder. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal close to a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Greece centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and are still in talks with Freiburg for Turkish centre-back Caglar Soyuncu. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool will assess Belgian striker Divock Origi during pre-season and give him a chance to prove himself at the club. Origi was on loan at Wolfsburg last season. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to help his idol, Marcelo Bielsa, at Leeds United by loaning him some of his top young players. (The Sun)

Sporting Lisbon will sensationally sack new manager Sinisa Mihajlovic, just days after his appointment. (Daily Record)

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti is preparing a £26m bid for Chelsea defender David Luiz. (Various)

England captain Harry Kane will start the group decider against Belgium on Thursday. (The Guardian)