Football rumour mill: Liverpool winger set for loan deal? | Spurs target Crystal Palace star | Vieira looks set for Serie A

Liverpool’s teenage winger Ben Woodburn could go to Championship side Sheffield United on a season-long loan. (The Sun)

Zinedine Zidane is Manchester United’s choice to replace Jose Mourinho if he leaves (The Sun)

Robert Lewandowski

Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira looks set to leave Elland Road for Serie A’s Sampdoria. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Chelsea have targeted Bayern Munich’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski - but so have Real Madrid. (Daily Star)

Internazionale have approached Real Madrid over a move for World Cup Golden Ball winner, Croatian midfielder Luka Modric. (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace are looking to sign German international Max Meyer on a free following the midfielder leaving Schalke at the end of last season. (The Guardian)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha with a bid of as much as £45million being prepared. (The Sun)

Liverpool’s Belgian international keeper Simon Mignolet could leave Anfield for Barcelona this summer. (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace have rejected a Chelsea bid of £30 million plus Danny Drinkwater for Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha. (The Sun)