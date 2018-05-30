Football rumour mill: Man United and Chelsea want Barcelona defender | United to offer £121m for Bale | Man City reckon they can sign Mahrez for a knockdown price | Roma will demand £79m for Liverpool target Alisson

Manchester United are prepared to offer Real Madrid £121m for Gareth Bale. (AS)

Former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has told Chelsea he wants to sign Inter Milan centre forward Mauro Icardi, if he is made Blues boss. (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona's Jordi Alba

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Barcelona's Spanish left-back Jordi Alba. (Sport)

Manchester City reckon they can sign Leicester's ARiyad Mahrez for a knockdown price of £60m this summer. (The Sun)

Roma will demand £79m for goalkeeper Alisson but won't respond to Liverpool's advances for the 25-year-old Brazilian until after the World Cup. (The Guardian)

Real Madrid are favourites to beat Arsenal to the signature of Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez, and plan to active his £53m release clause. (Talksport)

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery plans a backroom shake-up that could see Steve Bould and Jens Lehmann leave the club this summer. (The Sun)

Tottenham fear that their hopes of signing Fulham midfielder Ryan Sessegnon will be damaged by Shahid Khan's bid to buy Wembley. (Evening Standard)

Newcastle want to sign Fulham's 25-year-old English defender Ryan Fredericks. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Leeds United striker Marcus Antonsson is uncertain about his future at the Championship club. (Yorkshire Evening Post)