Football rumour mill: Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool want to sign Roma keeper | Asensio shuts down Chelsea and United rumours | Balotelli could return to Premier League on a free transfer this summer

Tottenham are set to bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are set to battle it out for Chelsea's 25-year-old keeper Thibaut Courtois this summer. (RTBF)

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all want to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson this summer. (Various)

Marco Asensio has shut down rumours linking him with Chelsea and Manchester United by declaring his desire to stay at Real Madrid. (The Sun)

Chelsea want club legend Frank Lampard to become part of their first-team coaching staff, with a view to him managing the Blues in the future. (The Sun)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says the Eagles are very close to signing former Liverpool goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri on a free transfer. (Croydon Advertiser)

Mario Balotelli could return to the Premier League on a free transfer this summer, according to his agent. (Various)

Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu - on loan from Barcelona - has suffered a stress fracture in his foot and is set to miss a huge chunk of the season. (Hertfordshire Mercury)

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian superstar Neymar could be out for up to three months, according to his national team doctor says. (ESPN)