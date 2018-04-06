Football rumour mill: Manchester United confident of signing Chelsea’s Willian for £30m | Juan Mata set to leave Old Trafford | Liverpool’s James Milner will not come out of international retirement

Manchester United are confident of signing Brazilian midfielder Willian from Chelsea for £30m, with Spanish midfielder Juan Mata set to leave Old Trafford. (The Sun)

Liverpool's in-form English midfielder James Milner will not come out of international retirement. (The Times)

West Brom have no plans to appoint Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy as their next manager following the departure of Alan Pardew last week. (Express and Star)

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can could miss the rest of the season and be forced to give up a World Cup place with Germany due to a back injury. (Daily Mirror)

Former Wales boss Chris Coleman says he will stay on as Sunderland manager even if the Black Cats are relegated to League One. (Daily Mail)

Watford forward Richarlison has been assured he still has a future at Vicarage Road, despite the being dropped after not finding the net in 21 games. (Daily Mirror)

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel will replace Unai Emery as Paris Saint-Germain manager next season. (ESPN)

Stoke striker Saido Berahino has been axed from the first-team squad after turning up late to the club's under-23's game on Monday night. (Daily Telegraph)

Ex-Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt will become Feyenoord's Under-19 manager next season. (Feynoord website)

West Ham manager David Moyes is already making transfer plans for next season, and is considering bids for Norwich's James Maddison, Bournemouth's Harry Arter and Fulham's Ryan Fredericks. (Daily Express)