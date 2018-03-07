Football rumour mill: Manchester United favourites to sign France midfielder Matuidi | Liverpool close to deal with Monaco winger Thomas Lemar

Manchester United are the favourites to sign France midfielder Blaise Matuidi from Juventus this summer. (Daily Star)

Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal with Monaco for 22-year-old France winger Thomas Lemar. (Le 10 Sport)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made finding a long-term successor to 32-year-old midfielder Fernandinho his priority. (Manchester Evening News)

Argentina forward Pablo Dybala - a target for Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid - will pen a new five-year deal with Serie A club Juventus. (The Sun)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is no longer on Paris Saint-Germain's wanted list, according to French football expert Julien Laurens. (5 live Football Daily)

Chelsea star Marcos Alonso says Luis Enrique "would be good for any club", with the former Barcelona boss linked as a replacement for Antonio Conte. (Cope)

Max Meyer could join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer in the summer. The 22-year-old Schalke midfielder's contract expires in June. (Bild)

Juventus will not sell Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado at any price. (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is open to a move to Barcelona, with the Austria international saying he can "imagine looking for a new challenge". (Kurier)