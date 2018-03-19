Football rumour mill: Manchester United trigger 12-month extension to keep Ashley Young at Old Trafford | Real Madrid agree deal to in principle to sign Robert Lewandowski

Nemanja Matic has said that Jose Mourinho's high standards can make him "very difficult" to work with - but added that he enjoys playing under the "special" Portuguese manager. (The Independent)

Manchester United have triggered a 12-month extension to keep Ashley Young at Old Trafford until 2019. (Daily Mail)

Spanish champions Real Madrid have agreed a deal in principle to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich next season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has urged team-mate Andres Iniesta - linked with moves to China and Manchester City - to stay at the club. (Sky Sports)

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva is "sure" Neymar will stay with the club, despite the Brazilian forward being linked with a move to Real Madrid. (Canal+)

Ex-Arsenal and England defender Sol Campbell had an interview for the manager's job at Grimsby Town but was turned down due to a lack of experience. (Sky Sports)

Up to 10 Manchester United players including the retiring Michael Carrick, 36, out-of-contract midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 30, and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 36, could leave Old Trafford this summer. (Daily Express)

England boss Gareth Southgate plans to stage a World Cup audition to solve England's goalkeeper crisis. (Daily Mirror)

Wolves hope to beat off Arsenal to the signing of AC Milan striker Andre Silva if they win promotion to the Premier League next season. (Daily Mirror)

Cenk Tosun has credited ex-Everton striker Duncan Ferguson with kick-starting his Toffees career following his double at Stoke. (Daily Mail)