Football rumour mill: Manchester United will sacrifice Martial in order to buy Bale | Pogba has ‘no problem’ with Mourinho | Aguero fit for bench for Liverpool Champions League clash

Paul Pogba insists he has "no problem" with manager Jose Mourinho and is not thinking of leaving Manchester United, despite the 25-year-old French midfielder being left on the bench recently. (Telefoot)

Former Chelsea boss Gianluca Vialli claims current manager Antonio Conte "cannot wait to leave" the club. (Sky Italia)

Roma have had "no offers" for goalkeeper Alisson, and have "no intention of selling" according to the club's director of sport amid interest from Liverpool. (Football Italia)

Reports linking Brazilian forward Neymar with a summer move to Real Madrid are "nothing but hot air" according to Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe. (Telefoot)

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will be fit enough for a place on the bench for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Liverpool. (Daily Star)

Monaco forward Radamel Falcao claimed VAR will "kill football" after his side's French League Cup final defeat by Paris Saint-Germain. (Marca)

Sunderland are interested in Reading goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, who is out of contract in the summer. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne says the club's players are keen to clinch the Premier League title with a "historic" victory over rivals Manchester United in Saturday's derby. (The Independent)

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe claims he could win the World Cup for England if Gareth Southgate takes him to Russia. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United will sacrifice France forward Anthony Martial in order to buy Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale this summer. (Various)

Real Madrid could attempt to take striker Alvaro Morata back to Spain this summer following the 25-year-old's move to Chelsea last summer for £60m. (Various)