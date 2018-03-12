Football rumour mill: PSG plan summer swoop for Chelsea’s Kante | RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner tells Liverpool and Manchester United he won't sign for them | Emre Can could join Juventus on a free in summer

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is one of Paris Saint-Germain's top summer transfer targets. (Canal +)

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has told Liverpool and Manchester United he won't sign for them this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann - a target for several English clubs - has started looking for houses in the Catalan region in preparation for a summer transfer to Barcelona. (Marca)

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can could join Juventus on a free transfer this summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic said the club would welcome back Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar amid rumours the 26-year-old Brazil international wants to return to the Catalan giants. (ESPN)

West Brom boss Alan Pardew will have talks with the club's owners today to determine whether he will remain in charge. (The Guardian)

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman admits he "had to take a gamble" with their January signings after the club continued to struggle following their arrival. (Sunderland Echo)

Manchester United plan to move for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro in the summer, with Matteo Darmian as makeweight. (Various)

AC Milan will make a move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Various)