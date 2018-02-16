Football rumour mill: Real Madrid to move for Man United midfielder Pogba | Liverpool trying to agree deal to sign £62m-rated Roma goalkeeper Alisson

Liverpool are trying to agree a deal to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson, but the Brazilian is valued at £62m and they face stiff competition for him. (Sky Sports)

Joe Hart is ready to quit Manchester City and move abroad this summer after being dropped at West Ham while on loan. (The Sun)

Arsenal and Tottenham target Malcom has confirmed he has an agreement with Bordeaux to leave in the summer. (UOL)

Former England captain John Terry, who is out of contract at Aston Villa in July, wants to return to Chelsea in a coaching role. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham will consider offers for Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld in the summer. (London Evening Standard)

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is set to be rested more frequently during the remainder of the season to boost the Argentina captain's chances of being at his peak for the summer's World Cup finals. (Marca)

Watford forward Richarlison has refused to rule out a move to Chelsea in the summer. (London Evening Standard)

Former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert has advised his son Justin Kluivert - who plays as a winger for Ajax - to reject a move to the Premier League and consider playing in La Liga. (Metro)

Sergio Ramos reckons Zinedine Zidane may not be in charge at Real Madrid next season as he says the French manager may want "a break". (Daily Mail)

Alvaro Morata has been told by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to use his return against Hull City tonight as a warm-up for next week's Champions League clash with Barcelona. (Daily Star)