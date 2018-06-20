Football rumour mill: Sarri finally replace Conte at Chelsea | Liverpool's Emre Can will have medical at Juventus this week

Maurizio Sarri's agent is now in London, with the 59-year-old former Napoli manager set to finally replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea boss. (Sky Sports)

Maurizio Sarri has made 31-year-old Napoli and Belgium forward Dries Mertens his number one transfer target when he takes over at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool's Emre Can will have a medical at Juventus this week. The Reds confirmed the German international midfielder will leave Anfield this summer. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal will hold talks with the agent of Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega this week. (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace will offer Wilfried Zaha £120,000 a week to hold on to the Ivory Coast winger. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have slapped a £100m price tag on Tottenham target Anthony Martial. (Various)

Marseille are in contention to sign Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who has been told he can leave Goodison Park. (France Football)

Newcastle United must battle with Bayern Munich for Hoffenheim's Croatia midfielder Andrej Kramaric. (TZ)

Paris Saint-Germain have started negotiations with Roma and West Ham about selling 28-year-old Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore. (ESPN)

Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa is in talks over a move to Turkish club Galatasaray. (Leicester Mercury)