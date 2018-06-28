Wayne Rooney will sign a two-year deal with DC United in the next 36 hours. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool striker link to Burnley cooling? | Jorginho to Manchester City nearly over the finish line | Fellaini looks set to make Man United U-turn



Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal could be set for a move to Real Sociedad. (Football.London)

Tottenham want to sign Nice striker Alassane Plea, and have made a £23m offer for the 25-year-old. (RMC)

Manchester United have made a bid of £57m for Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Crystal Palace have offered Roy Hodgson a new deal that would keep him at the club until 2020. (Sky Sports)

Everton are keeping an eye on Croatia forward Ante Rebic, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt. (Daily Mirror)

Southampton to close signing Basel and Norway forward Mohamed Elyounoussi. (NBC)

Manchester City won't activate the buy-back clause in the contract of Huddersfield and Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy. (Manchester Evening News)

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini expects to recover from his knee injury by the start of 2019. (Fox Sports)