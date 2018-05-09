Football rumour mill: Wayne Rooney in advanced talks with MLS side | Manchester United prepared to include Martial in deal for Borussia Dortmund winger | Arsene Wenger could take executive role at PSG

Everton striker Wayne Rooney is in advanced talks with D.C United over a summer transfer to the Major League Soccer side. (Washington Post)

Manchester United are prepared to include Anthony Martial in a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic. (Daily Mirror)

Departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested he could take a executive role at French club Paris Saint-Germain this summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Everton, Burnley and Wolves are among the clubs interested in signing 34-year-old Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says he will have talks about his future at the Serie A club at the end of the season amid speculation of him becoming Arsenal manager next season. (Daily Express)

Juventus are still to bid for Alvaro Morata, despite reports a fee has been agreed for the Chelsea striker (Goal)

Arsenal's players are growing increasingly frustrated at Mesut Ozil after the Germany midfielder was ruled out for the remainder of the season. (Daily Mail)

Wolves want to sign AC Milan and Portugal striker Andre Silva this summer. (Sky Sport Italia)

Newcastle are not interested in signing Leicester City forward Islam Slimani on a permanent contract in the summer after his disappointing loan move. (Chronicle)

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez says the club must break their transfer record - the fee of £16m paid for Michael Owen in 2005 - if they are to sign a striker to score double figures next season. (Daily Mail)

Atletico Madrid want Antoine Griezmann to remain with them at all costs and president Enrique Cerezo met with the 27-year-old striker at a restaurant in Madrid to try and persuade him to stay amid interest from Barcelona (AS)