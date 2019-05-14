Former Charlton and Derry City striker Mikhail Kennedy attracting Irish League interest

FORMER Charlton striker, Mikhail Kennedy is attracting interest from several Irish League clubs following his release from the London club last week.

The 22 year-old Shantallow man, who was recently released by the Addicks after a five year spell at 'The Valley', has reportedly been approached by both Coleraine and Cliftonville about a possible move to the Danske Bank Premiership.

A former Northern Ireland Under-21 international, Kennedy is currently training with Derry City Football Club as he continues his search for a new club.

Despite interest from a League One club, it's understood the player prefers a move closer to home as he looks to get his career back on track.

He spent a frustrating five month loan spell at the Candy Stripes during the first half of the 2017 Airtiricity Premier Division campaign under ex-City boss, Kenny Shiels, making eight appearances - four as substitutes - before returning to his parent club.

On his return to Charlton he was added to the first team squad after impressing then Addicks manager, Karl Robinson but then disaster struck when he sustained a devastating Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury during training which kept him out of action for 15 months.

After battling his way back into Charlton's U23 set-up under Lee Bowyer, playing four matches, he then went on loan spells to Non-League outfits, Chelmsford City and Concord Rangers before his Charlton deal expired this month.

While Coleraine, who are currently without a manager following the sacking of Rodney McAree, have registered their interest, Paddy McLaughlin's Cliftonville, who recently qualified for the Europa League, are also rumoured to be keeping tabs.

In a recent interview, Kennedy claimed he would be 'a very happy man' should he return to represent his hometown club, therefore City boss, Declan Devine could hold the upper hand should he be interested in bringing the player back to Brandywell.

Kennedy made his Charlton debut in the Championship in August 2015 and made two first team appearances.