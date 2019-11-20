Former Chelsea youngster Walter Figueira signs for Derry City

DERRY CITY has secured the signature of talented former Chelsea youth, Walter Figueira.

The 24 year-old from south London, who spent last season with Waterford, scored twice against Derry as the Blues lost 4-2 after extra-time in the EA Sports Cup semi-final at Brandywell last August.

That was his debut for the club and he made 14 appearances in total for Alan Reynolds side during the second half of the 2019 SSE Airtricity Premier Division campaign.

The exciting winger was on Premiership club, Chelsea's books from 2010 at the age of 15 but injury curtailed his progress after impressive performances for the U18s and U21s until 2013.

Figueira, who also had spells in the lower leagues in England, Portugal and Greece, was reportedly on the radar of Scottish Premiership club, Hamilton, St Johnstone and Livingston before Derry stepped in with an offer.

Following the departure of Colchester United's Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Darren McCauley, Figueira's signing will provide a major boost to Derry boss, Declan Devine who makes the Englishman his second close season signing.