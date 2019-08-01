Former Derry City and Crusaders striker Ronan Hale joins St Patrick's Athletic

Ex-Derry City front man Ronan Hale has signed for St Patrick's Athletic.

The 20-year-old ended is unhappy spell at Crusaders last night and as a free agent made the move to Dubliners this morning, signing an 18 month deal.

Hale, who only joined the Seaview side on a permanent deal from Birmingham City in January, didn’t feature much during last season’s campaign, with Jordan Owens and Paul Heatley boss Stephen Baxter’s go to guys for most of the year.

The Belfast man, was an unused substitute in last week’s Europa League first leg defeat at English Premier League side Wolves, played his part in the Shore Road men completing an impressive cup double last season by winning the Irish Cup and the County Antrim Shield.

Hale, who’s brother Rory played in last week’s first leg loss at Molineux, also scored some crucial goals to help the Crues secure European football this season.