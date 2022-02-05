Former Derry City man Jamie McDonagh secures impressive double

Jamie McDonagh won both the Danske Bank Player of the Month award and NIFWA’s Goal of the Month.

The Cliftonville star won both the Danske Bank Player of the Month award and NIFWA’s Goal of the Month competition.

In January, McDonagh scored five goals as the Reds maintained their challenge in both the Danske Bank Premiership and the Samuel Gelston’s Irish Cup

“It's a very proud moment for me, I'm very happy to win my first Player of the Month award from the Football Writers and Danske Bank," he said.

"I couldn't have done it without my teammates and every game I play Paddy McLaughlin fills me with confidence. It's great to show the league how well I can play. I want to keep improving and try and help the team as much as I can.”

The 25-year-old also won the NIFWA Goal of the Month prize for his spectacular strike against Ballymena United, the first goal in a stunning brace.

McDonagh praised Derry man Conor McDermott, for helping him produce his recent upturn in form “It's great to win Goal of the Month too. I think it was the second-best goal I've ever scored, the first was the Goal of the Season from last year.

"Since Conor McDermott came in at right back it's given me a bit more freedom to go forward and go inside. I had only scored one goal before the new year and in January I got five so it's paying off.

"A lot of it is down to the style of football we're playing as a team but also the freedom Paddy has given me to play with. I just wish I could have scored three against Ballymena to get the win."