He's won the FAI Cup, the League Cup and the Irish Cup across a glittering soccer career of more than 25 years. He’s played more than 300 games for Derry City and faced some of the best strikers the League of Ireland has ever produced, yet it’s doubtful Gerard Doherty’s ever conceded 23 times in a semi-final and still won the match!

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed 44-year-old former Derry City star admits that the first thing he's going to do after his surprise Championship debut in Doire Trasna's remarkable Junior Football semi-final victory over Moneymore on Friday, is get himself a GAA rule book in case he's needed for the final.

"I don't know yet," he laughed when quizzed if he's available for the October 19th final in Celtic Park after his late call up for the 4-17 to 2-21 victory over Moneymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll have to check the dates but the first thing I'm going to do is go and get a rule book and read through that because there were a couple of times there I didn't have a clue what I was doing. I thought the lads behind the nets would have given me a hand but that wasn't happening…... (laughing). No, the boys did great there and I'm sure everybody is excited now. The whole club is excited for the final and they absolutely deserve it."

Former Derry City goalkeeper Ger Doherty was Doire Trasna’s net minder against Moneymore. Photo: George Sweeney

The Brandywell stalwart revealed he never expected to be playing in the Owenbeg semi-final after only initially agreeing to turn out in a reserve game for the Pearses. However, an ankle injury to regular No. 1 Flynn Doherty changed everything for the former Candy Stripe, who admitted he hadn't played a game of Gaelic Football since he around 14 years of age – a gap of 30 years!

"We're all connected. My partner, Karen, is one of the McNaughts who are massively involved with the (Doire Trasna) club," he explained, "It was the reserves I was meant to play for. I had actually got the shout for Monday night and unluckily for me, one of the (McNaught) cousins was in the chat and saw that.

"He's also the manager here too and unfortunately for our normal keeper he’d suffered a bad injury. I think his ankle is bad so they asked me to play, it was as simple as that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Never any doubts," added when asked if it was a tough decision, "But then when I came out for the warm up and started kicking those balls there was a wee bit of doubt. I've never been a long kicker of the ball, even a soccer ball.

Gerard Doherty captaining Derry City to the 218 EA Sports Cup. (Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile)

"So it was hard to get to grips with, to try and adjust for a minute but what can you say about those boys. Honestly, I had my gloves off (at the end of normal time) but I was saying to the lads behind the net, 'I think we are going to score, I'm putting these back on' and the boys pulled it out of the bag. Then they had the heart to go on and win it there, so brilliant, fair play to them all."

Doherty has seen it all on the domestic soccer front after a glittering career so how did he find the transition from soccer professional to championship debutante, a transition that saw him make a number of excellent saves, including one superb reaction stop with his leg from Tiernan O'Neill's deflected and goalbound shot.

"I thought it would have been a bit stranger to be honest but to be fair, when I came into the changing rooms all the lads were great and, as you say, I'm sort of used to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I came out and did my warm-up. I was a bit nervous throughout the day but if you are not nervous coming into a match like this then there's something wrong with you. As soon as the warm up is over and done with, you're ready to rock and roll.

"There was a bit of luck involved (with a couple of saves). I thought my hip was going to pop out there when the leg flew up so, yeah, there was a wee bit of luck.

"I was disappointed with the last (Moneymore) goal going in. We knew we had the game won but we still didn't want to concede in the last couple of seconds. I was not happy with that but I suppose the celebrations with all the fans and families tonight will make up for it."