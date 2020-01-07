Former Derry City striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe says he's returned to Colchester a 'better player'

JUNIOR Ogedi-Uzokwe was 'annoyed' not to get on the scoresheet upon his long awaited return to action for League Two club, Colchester United last Saturday.

Last season's SSE Airtricity Premier League top goalscorer believes he's returned to the Essex club a better player following his successful season long loan spell with Derry City.

The 25-year-old striker made his first Colchester appearance for nearly a year when he came on as a late substitute in the U's 0-0 draw at Stevenage, last weekend.

And after banging in an impressive 14 goals for Derry to establish himself as a fans’ favourite and finish as the league’s top goalscorer during his loan stint, the former Maldon and Tiptree forward says his spell away from the JobServe Community Stadium has helped him improve his all-round game.

“I feel like I’ve definitely come back a better player, since playing in Ireland," said Junior. “I played a lot and I also played on the left as well there. It taught me a lot and I’ve added a few things to my game, so it was good.

“It was great to finish as the league’s top goalscorer, in Ireland. Now, I have to work hard again and see what I can do here. I always feel confident and I do feel like I’ve got goals in me.

“Hopefully, I can get goals and some game time – that would be good.”

Ogedi-Uzokwe has been training with Colchester for several weeks but made his return to first-team action after coming on as a late substitute for Callum Harriott, at Stevenage.

He was unfortunate not to mark his return with a goal, after his close-range effort was well saved by Boro goalkeeper Paul Farman in the closing stages of the League Two clash.

“I was annoyed not to score at the end but we just have to win the next game,” added Ogedi-Uzokwe, whose contract at Colchester is due to expire at the end of this season.

“I just wish we got the win but it’s been good and it was nice to be back in a Colchester shirt. I’ve missed the boys and they’re all good lads.

“It’s good to be back and there’s a lot of banter and a lot of laughs and stuff. It’s been a long time to be fair and it was good to be back out there."