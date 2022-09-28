News you can trust since 1772
Former Institute boss Paul Kee returns to management

Ex-Institute manager Paul Kee will be coming up against his old club, after taking over at Harland & Wolff Welders.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 10:19 am
Former Institute manager Paul Kee returns to the dug-out after taking over at Harland & Wolff Welders. Picture by Darren Kidd/Press Eye
The Drumahoe native can't wait to get back into the dug-out brings a wealth of experience to the job having managed Omagh Town, Limavady United, Institute and Northern Ireland U17s, he also worked at English side Carlisle United.

The Maiden City Soccer Managing Director steps into the Blanchflower Stadium hotseat following Gary Smyth's departure.

The 55-year-old’s first game in charge will be at second placed Annagh United on Saturday.

"I was very impressed with what the committee had to say, and the facilities here are first class,” admitted Kee.

"There's a lot of good experienced players here, not only from the Championship but the Premiership also, and that's what excited me.

"All we can do is take each step as it comes and each challenge as it comes. Obviously results haven't been great but hopefully the players respond well to what we're trying to do."