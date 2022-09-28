Former Institute manager Paul Kee returns to the dug-out after taking over at Harland & Wolff Welders. Picture by Darren Kidd/Press Eye

The Drumahoe native can't wait to get back into the dug-out brings a wealth of experience to the job having managed Omagh Town, Limavady United, Institute and Northern Ireland U17s, he also worked at English side Carlisle United.

The Maiden City Soccer Managing Director steps into the Blanchflower Stadium hotseat following Gary Smyth's departure.

The 55-year-old’s first game in charge will be at second placed Annagh United on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was very impressed with what the committee had to say, and the facilities here are first class,” admitted Kee.

"There's a lot of good experienced players here, not only from the Championship but the Premiership also, and that's what excited me.