Former Reading striker would be 'great addition' to Derry City squad: Declan Devine

DECLAN Devine believes UCD striker, Conor Davis would be a 'great addition' to his Derry City squad should he pip rivals Bohemians to the Dubliner's signature this summer.

Devine held talks with the former Reading man last weekend, however, the Gypsies have since entered the race and it's understood Bohs boss, Keith Long met with the player last night as he looks for a replacement for injured hitman, Dinny Corcoran.

Davis, who helped fire UCD to promotion to the top flight last season, has netted once this season, against St Pat's, but he's impressed Devine who says the striker has been on his radar for some time.

"It’s well documented that we’ve spoken to Conor Davis who is another one we’d like to bring to the club," said Devine. "He’s a young player who has come back from England and is interested in pushing on his career.

"It’s very much our market in terms of young players who have a point to prove and if we can bring him to the club I’ve no doubt he’d be a great addition for us.

He’s a player we’ve liked for a long time and he would certainly give us options. He was meeting Bohs last night and could end up there. I know when we spoke to him he was impressed by the set-up and the way we do our business.

“The window doesn’t open for another three-and-a-half weeks but to say we’ve been working hard behind the scenes would be an understatement," he explained. “We know we have to strengthen and the way the fixtures have fallen for us has given us a bit of time to have a hands-on approach in terms of attracting people to the club.

“If we can get Junior (Ogedi-Uzokwe) and ‘Parky’ (David Parkhouse) tied down in the coming days and find another one or two over the next week or two then we’d be in a good place.”