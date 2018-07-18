Foyle Cup Coaches see off Clippers

The Foyle Cup coaches rolled back the years on Wednesday morning to claim the bragging rights in their much anticipated challenge game with the Clipper Crews XI at the Brandywell.

First half goals from Stephen Harley and Mark Duddy laid the foundations for the win that was less comfortable than the scoreline suggested as a second from Duddy after the break and a brace from Kevin Kelly made sure of the win.

Foyle Cup Coaches' Phillip Devlin tries in vein to intercept tricky Clipper winger Michael McGahern.

Striker Namo Aantea earned Clipper a consolation goal from the spot in the second half but the result was secondary to the opportunity to celebrate two internationally renound events taking place in the city this week.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, congratulated both teams for taking time out of their busy schedule to take part in the occasion.

“I was delighted that we were able to mark the fact the Foyle Maritime Festival and the Foyle Cup are taking place concurrently this week with this game,” he said. “There has been a fantastic buzz around the city in recent days and it has been great to see the participants from the Foyle Cup down on the quay in their tracksuits and soaking up the atmosphere.

“I know it is a busy week for everyone involved so congratulations to the players, referees and supporters for taking time out of their schedule to take part.

The Foyle Cup Coaches squad, which defeated the Clipper Crews side in their friendly match, which took place at the Brandywell this week.

“Well done to the Foyle Cup coaches on their win and good luck to everyone involved for the remainder of their events – perhaps a sailing rematch on the Foyle would be a chance for the Clipper Crews to even up the score!”

Michael Hutton, Foyle Cup Chairman, extended his congratulations to both teams.

“We were delighted to accept the invitation of the game from Clipper, it’s a nice way to celebrate the fact that two major events are being held in the city in the same week.

“I would like to an extend an invitation to anyone who is in the city for the Foyle Maritime Festival to come along to our games this week and I’m sure there our teams and supporters will take advantage of the chance to enjoy both festivals.”