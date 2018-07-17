Foyle Cup kicks-off in North West

The 2018 ONeills Foyle Cup kicked off at venues in and around the North West on Monday.

The six day extravaganza of football has once again grown in terms of team entries, with no fewer than 400 teams entered this year and will witness a record of over 1500 matches being played, across more than 36 different venues in Counties Derry, Donegal and Tyrone this week.

Glentoran against Lisnaskea

Teams have travelled from all over the world to participate in this hugely popular international youth soccer tournament - teams from USA, Finland, France, Sweden, England Scotland and all over Ireland, north and south.

Over the years the Foyle Cup has been refusing entries - such is the growth in its popularity - something that Michael Hutton, Chairman of Foyle Cup is attributable to quite a number of factors.

" I am asked each year why this event is so popular as entries are increasing annually. Firstly the event is well organised and teams are made most welcome by those involved in Hotel & Tourism industries. The playing surfaces are very well maintained and teams are most complimentary about the standard of pitches. The event is notorious as the 'friendly face of football' but at the same time all teams play to win. This year we have the added bonus of the round the World Clipper arrivals as part of the Maritime Festival to keep the kids and their families entertained when not involved in football activities"

Mr Hutton continued ," Whilst we are delighted to welcome any team to the event we are amazed how interest in the Foyle Cup has grown so rapidly in America - no fewer than 16 teams and over 600 American tourists will reside locally for between 10-14 days during the month of July."

In the U12 section early pace setters informing others of their intentions to lift the Cup this year were Ciftonville, Donegal Schoolboys, Derry Colts, Ballinamallard, Oliver Plunkett who easily accounted for Portrush, Hillsborough Boys, Lifford Celtic, Strabane Athletic and Draperstown Celtic.

In the U13 section Dungannon Utd have set themselves up to go far in the event with a comprehensive victory over Red Star Roe Valley. USA Global Soccer played Oxford and the huge crowd were thoroughly entertained by an impressive display by the USA team.

It was Glentoran 2006s aiming for their third cup final that got off to a winning start against Lisnaskea at a sunny Brooke Park.

With the Glens hitting the ground running, a busy Lisnaskea goalkeeper Jake Woods kept them at bay until a penalty award on twenty minutes saw striker Reece Lyttle put his side in front.

Not to be outdone, Rovers pressed and were awarded a penalty at the other end, courtesy of a handball, and neatly tucked away by an impressive Cynan Douglas.

Minutes later the same player beat defenders on the right before crossing for Nathan Beattie to tap in. Half time 2-1 Lisnaskea.

But it was a different Glens in the second period with Walsh, Harvey and Lyttle probing from midfield with some great through passes to forwards.

The result was further goals for the Belfast team as they romped home 5-2 winners and look impressive in this year’s under-12 grouping.

English Championship side Sheffield United’s under-13s came away 4-1 winners over local side Tristar at Prehen on Monday evening.

Striking first blood, the English teenagers were more than a match but the Derry team pulled level just before half-time.

Tristar more than held their own early in the second half but were deflated after conceding two goals in as many minutes as the impressive Sheffield pulled away to record a neat victory to start their 2018 Foyle Cup.

Tomorrow morning sees the Opening Parade leaving Ulster University, Magee Campus with all teams and officials making their way through the town to the city’s Guildhall where they will be welcomed by the Mayor, Councillor John Boyle.

Tournament sponsors which enable this event to take place include Derry & Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, The Executive Office, Tourism NI, Department for Communities, Seagate, Inner City Trust, Brunswick Movie Bowl and Derry Credit Union.

Under 9

Maiden City 5 v 2 Portstewart, Aileach 0 v 5 Hillsboro Boys, Don Boscos Colts 3 v 5 Culmore FC, Bonagee Utd 4 v 2 Limavady Utd, Carn FC 3 v 2 Coleraine Colts, Illistrin 4 v 2 Ballinamallard Colts, Kildrum Tigers 0 v 3 Bertie Peacock, Portstewart 1 v 6 Phoenix Athletic, Buncrana Hearts 0 v 8 Magherafelt SB, Don Boscos 3 v 3 Bonagee Utd, Culmore FC 3 v 8 Trojans, Bright Stars 2 v 2 East Donegal SBY, Hillsboro Boys 1 v 0 Maiden City, Bertie Peacock 2 v 1 Aileach, Coleraine Colts 7 v 0 Don Boscos Colts, Limavady Utd 0 v 5 Illistrin, Magherafelt SB 9 v 1 Carn FC, Ballinamallard Colts 8 v 2 Bright Stars, Phoenix Athletic 6 v 3 Kildrum Tigers, Ballyraine Utd 0 v 3 Ballymoney, Trojans 0 v 1 Buncrana Hearts, East Donegal SBY 1 v 7 Don Boscos, Finn Town Harps 0 v 4 Hillsboro Boys Colts, Ballymoor 2 v 0 Swilly Youth, Tristar Colts 2 v 1 Killea, Sion Swifts 4 v 0 Glen Rovers, Eglinton Eagles 0 v 0 Oxford United, Letterkenny R 1 v 0 Kilmacrennan Colts, Tristar 13 v 0 QPS, East Donegal Colts 1 v 5 Coleraine, Glen Rovers 0 v 5 Ballinamallard, Killea 1 v 4 Sion Swifts, QPS 3 v 0 Carniny, Swilly Youth 1 v 0 Foyle Harps, Oxford United 0 v 4 Tristar, Kilmacrennan Colts 1 v 8 Ballymoor, Ballymoney 1 v 0 Tristar Colts, Ballinamallard 2 v 2 Ballyraine Utd, Hillsboro Boys Colts 2 v 3 Eglinton Eagles, Coleraine 2 v 0 Letterkenny R, Carniny 4 v 3 Finn Town Harps, Foyle Harps 7 v 0 East Donegal Colts, Kickstart 4 v 0 Glen Rovers Colts, Portrush FC 1 v 0 Strabane Ath, Dungannon 11 v 0 Newbuildings, Limavady Colts 1 v 5 Newtown, Kilmacrennan FC 0 v 3 Top of the Hill, Glen Rovers Colts 0 v 7 Carryduff Colts, Milford 4 v 0 Newell, Newbuildings 2 v 0 Clooney SS, Top of the Hill 6 v 0 Kickstart, Strabane Ath 5 v 1 Kilmacrennan FC, Newtown 1 v 12 Dungannon, Newell 1 v 2 Limavady Colts

Under 10

Ballyraine Utd 0 v 1 Ballinamallard Colts, Carn FC 5 v 0 Antrim Rovers, Letterkenny Rovers 1 v 7 Glentoran Colts, Lifford Celtic 0 v 5 Mountjoy Utd, Glen Rovers 0 v 5 Magherafelt Colts, Aileach 7 v 0 Ardstraw Youth, Clonmany Shamrocks 3 v 0 Limavady Utd Colts, Westport Utd 2 v 0 Coleraine, Culmore 0 v 3 Moyola, Antrim Rovers 0 v 2 Ballyraine Utd, Top of the Hill 2 v 0 Northend, Mountjoy Utd 1 v 3 Letterkenny Rovers, Foyle Harps 6 v 0 Phoenix, Ardstraw Youth 2 v 1 Glen Rovers, Oxford United 1 v 2 Portstewart, Coleraine 2 v 1 Clonmany Shamrocks, Moyola 0 v 3 Carn FC, Ballinamallard Colts 6 v 1 Culmore, Northend 3 v 0 Lifford Celtic, Glentoran Colts 1 v 1 Top of the Hill, Phoenix 1 v 5 Aileach, Magherafelt Colts 0 v 1 Foyle Harps, Portstewart 0 v 2 Westport Utd, Limavady Utd Colts 0 v 4 Oxford United, Cockhill Celtic 2 v 2 SOPYC Colts, Ballyraine Colts 0 v 11 Hamilton Ac, Lagan Harps 4 v 0 Glen Rover Colts, Don Boscos 1 v 4 SOPYC, East Donegal SBS 7 v 0 Oxford Colts, Illistrin 0 v 2 Hillsboro Boys, Kilmac Ac 7 v 0 Hillsboro Boys Colts, Mulroy Ac 1 v 6 Ballymoney Utd, Strabane Ath 0 v 6 Magherafelt SB, Hamilton Ac 6 v 0 Cockhill Celtic, Ballymoor 2 v 7 Larne Youth, SOPYC 6 v 1 Lagan Harps, Newell 1 v 2 Bertie Peacock, Hillsboro Boys 4 v 0 East Donegal SBS, Clooney SS 0 v 2 Limavady Utd, Ballymoney Utd 1 v 5 Kilmac Ac, Magherafelt SB 10 v 0 Ballyraine Colts, SOPYC Colts 1 v 2 Strabane Ath, Larne Youth 1 v 0 Don Boscos, Glen Rover Colts 7 v 5 Ballymoor, Bertie Peacock 1 v 2 Illistrin, Oxford Colts 4 v 0 Newell, Limavady Utd 2 v 0 Mulroy Ac, Hillsboro Boys Colts 2 v 2 Clooney SS, South Donegal 3 v 1 Maiden City Colts, Tristar 1 v 1 Ballymena Utd, QPS v Maiden City, East Donegal Colts v Hamilton AC Colts, Don Boscos Colts 1 v 1 East Coast Strikers, Ballymena Utd 1 v 2 South Donegal, Tristar Colts 0 v 7 Glentoran Ac, Hamilton AC Colts v QPS, East Coast Strikers 0 v 5 Tristar, Maiden City Colts 2 v 0 Don Boscos Colts, Glentoran Ac 6 v 0 East Donegal Colts, Maiden City v Tristar Colts, Lagan Harps Colts 0 v 4 Buncrana Hearts, Trojans 1 v 3 Ballinmallard, Tummery Ath 1 v 3 Magherafelt Sky Blue Ath, Sion Swifts v NFC Kesh

Under 11

Phoenix 1 v 1 Trisatar Colts, Oxford Utd 5 v 0 Aileach, Don Boscos 0 v 1 Trojans, Oxford Colts 0 v 2 Inishowen Youth, Eglinton Eagles 4 v 2 East Coast Strikers, Limavady Utd 1 v 1 Illistrin, Sion Swifts 1 v 0 Limavady Colts, Magherafelt SB 0 v 2 Mulroy Ac, IFA Girls Dev 0 v 1 Clooney SS Colts, Aileach 1 v 0 Phoenix, Newtowne 3 v 0 Illies Celtic, Inishowen Youth 3 v 0 Don Boscos, SOPYC 3 v 0 Rosario Colts, Illistrin 0 v 1 Eglinton Eagles , Mulroy Ac 0 v 0 Sion Swifts, Clooney SS Colts 1 v 5 Oxford Utd, Trisatar Colts 0 v 2 IFA Girls Dev, Illies Celtic 1 v 2 Oxford Colts, Trojans 7 v 1 Newtowne, Rosario Colts 0 v 2 Limavady Utd, East Coast Strikers 0 v 6 SOPYC, Kick Start 1 v 2 Magherafelt SB, Tristar 0 v 3 South Donegal SBY, Warrenpoint Town 3 v 1 Ballyraine Utd, Foyle Harps 0 v 4 Ballinamallard Colts, Bertie Peacock 4 v 0 Letterkenny R, Culmore 0 v 7 Coleraine, Northend 0 v 4 East Donegal SBS, Top of the Hill 0 v 0 Maiden City, Armagh City 2 v 0 Milford Utd, Hillsboro Boys 1 v 2 Don Boscos Colts, Ballyraine Utd 0 v 3 Tristar, Rosario 5 v 1 Dungannon United, Letterkenny R 2 v 1 Foyle Harps, Mountjoy 0 v 1 Coleraine Colts, East Donegal SBS 9 v 0 Culmore, Ballymena Utd 8 v 0 Institute, Milford Utd 0 v 3 Top of the Hill, Don Boscos Colts 0 v 0 Warrenpoint Town, South Donegal SBY 4 v 2 Hillsboro Boys, Dungannon United 5 v 2 Bertie Peacock, Ballinamallard Colts 0 v 3 Rosario, Coleraine Colts 1 v 2 Northend, Coleraine 4 v 1 Mountjoy, Institute 0 v 2 Armagh City, Maiden City 1 v 4 Ballymena Utd, Clooney SS 0 v 3 Ballymoor, Oxford Sunnyside 6 v 0 Lagan Harps, Strabane Ath 3 v 1 Draperstown Celtic, Ballinamallard 5 v 0 Glen Rovers, SOPYC Colts 5 v 0 Magherafelt SB Colts, Lagan Harps 2 v 1 Clooney SS, SOPYC Jun 3 v 3 Tummery Ath, Glen Rovers 0 v 0 Strabane Ath, Magherafelt SB Colts 0 v 6 Oxford Sunnyside, Ballymoor 2 v 1 SOPYC Colts, Tummery Ath 1 v 10 Ballinamallard, Draperstown Celtic 2 v 1 SOPYC Jun

Under 12

Glentoran 5 v 2 Lisnaskea Rovers, Inishowen Youth League 5 v 1 Bright Stars, Maiden City 4 v 2 Tristar, SOPYC 11 v 0 Draperstown Celtic, Larne Youth 4 v 0 Limavady Utd, Ballycastle Youth 0 v 1 East Donegal SBY, South Donegal SBY 3 v 2 Mountjoy Utd, Ardoyne 7 v 0 Ballymena Utd, Cliftonville 15 v 0 Portrush, Coleraine 4 v 1 Raphoe Town, Ballinamallard 11 v 0 Strabane Ath, Dungannon 8 v 1 Newtowne, Donegal SBY 14 v 1 Hillsboro Boys, Bonagee 3 v 0 Dergview, Northend 1 v 4 Eany Celtic, Foyle Harps 5 v 7 Ballyclare Colts, Derry Colts 6 v 1 Lifford Celtic, Sheff Utd 5 v 0 Letterkenny & District

Under 13

Derry Colts 1 v 0 East Coast Strikers, Dragons de la Vaucouleurs v Craigavon City, Altrincham 1 v 2 East Donegal SBY, Inishowen YL 2 v 1 Institute, Donegal SBY 5 v 2 Newhill, Limavady Utd 0 v 3 Eglinton Eagles, GLOBAL Premier Soccer 5 v 0 Oxford Utd, Trojans 3 v 0 Carniny Youth, Tristar 1 v 4 Sheffield Utd, Dorchester Youth 2 v 8 St Patricks, SOPYC 0 v 3 Bertie Peacock, Dungannon Utd 17 v 0 Red Star Roe Valley, Sion Swifts 3 v 1 Draperstown Celtic, Maiden City v IFA Girls Dev, Coleraine 0 v 5 South Donegal SBY, Tristar Colts 1 v 1 Dergview

Under 15

Derry Colts 0 v 1 St Marys, Derry City FC v Foyle Harps, Newcastle FC 6 v 0 South Donegal SBY, Phoenix FC 1 v 2 Letterkenny Rovers, Maiden City 12 v 0 Ballymoor FC, Colleyville SA – Evolution 8 v 0 Newbuildings, Oxford United 4 v 0 Culmore, Right to Dream v Sion Swifts, Roe Valley 0 v 2 Drumkeen Utd, Partick 4 v 1 St James, West Florida Flames 0 v 0 Willowbank, Greenisland 3 v 2 First Choice Soccer B

Girls Under 9

Crusaders FC 0 v 5 Dungiven Celtic, Donegal WL 10 v 2 Sion swifts, Linfield Girls 5 v 0 Milford Utd, Sion swifts 2 v 6 Crusaders FC, Milford Utd 1 v 9 Donegal WL, Dungiven Celtic 3 v 3 Linfield Girls

Girls Under 11

Donegal Women L A 0 v 2 Linfield FC, Crusaders Strikers A 12 v 0 Donegal Girls C, Cliftonville L 0 v 14 Linfield FC, Donegal Girls C 1 v 11 Donegal Women L A, Cliftonville L 0 v 8 Crusaders Strikers A, Derry City Ladies Colts 6 v 2 Crusaders Strikers B, Sion Swifts 1 v 6 Foyle Belles, Donegal Women L B 3 v 0 Crusaders Strikers B, Foyle Belles 3 v 7 Derry City Ladies Colts, Donegal Women L B 14 v 0 Sion Swifts

Girls Under 13

Ballinamallard FC 1 v 4 Foyle Belles, Cliftonville L 2 v 2 Donegal WL A, Donegal WL A 2 v 0 Ballinamallard FC, Foyle Belles 1 v 3 Cliftonville L, Killen R 4 v 2 NISGL, Crusaders Strikers 4 v 2 Donegal WL B, Donegal WL B 1 v 3 Killen R, NISGL 1 v 4 Crusaders Strikers, Coleraine FC 4 v 3 Derry City Ladies Colts, Inishowen YL A 1 v 5 Sion Swifts

Ladies

Derry City FC 0 v 2 Sion Swifts