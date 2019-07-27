Foyle Cup U12 success for Donegal School Boys

It was finals day in the O'Neills Foyle Cup, at a packed Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

In the first final of the day Donegal School Boys defeated Derry men Oxford United Stars in the U12 section, thanks to a second half brace from winger Jack Mawditt.

His first was a fantastic strike with his right foot, curling high into the net, while his second goal was a calm tap-in from close range.

There was a nice touch by the Donegal side who let injury captain Alex Cunnea lead the team out before substitute him in the first minute.

Match winner Mawditt was thrilled with his second half double to win the cup.