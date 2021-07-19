Foyle Harps' Steve Johnston aiming for treble after Terry Kelly Cup glory
Foyle Harps are on the verge of an unprecedented treble in the Derry & District Football Association's centenary year after they added the Terry Kelly Cup to their collection, on Sunday.
Player manager Stephen Johnston admitted while they celebrated Sunday's success, seeing off Top of the Hill Celtic, at a sun soaked Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, the squad is now fully focused on clinching the title.
"We play Top of the Hill again and they'll learn from today and they'll know what they'll have to do, so we'll have to be on the ball again and I'm looking forward to it," he insisted.
"The two cups have been a good bonus for us, but we really want to win the league because of the D&D's 100th year anniversary, so look it will be interesting."
Second half goals from Stephen Duffy and Benny McFadden sealed the deserved 2-0 victory on Sunday afternoon and sets things up nicely for the league semi-final against the Waterside men during the week.