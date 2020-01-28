Fredrikstad FK boss tips Norwegian striker Tim Nilsen to star at Derry City

DERRY CITY’s new signing, Tim Nilsen has been tipped to continue his goalscoring exploits in the League of Ireland by his former boss at Norwegian club, Fredrikstad FK.

Fredrikstad CEO, Joacim Heier insists the club will keep a keen interest in Nilsen’s progress this season and claims he won’t be surprised if he proves an instant hit in Ireland.

Nilsen, who signed a one-year deal with the Foylesiders on Friday, spent the last two seasons with the club ranked immediately below Rosenborg in terms of league title wins in Norwegian football.

Heier described Nilsen as a ‘typical frontman’ who scored a wide variety of goals during his time at Fredrikstad (FFK) - the club ex-Derry City midfielder, Ciaran Martyn spent a short time on loan with in 2007.

The 27 year-old netted 28 goals in 49 appearances for the Norwegian club from 2018 to 2019 and Heier, who provided an interesting insight into the player’s style of play, reckons he can also have a positive impact on the Derry dressing room.

“Tim played for FFK the last two seasons - also a third season on loan in 2015 - playing most of the games and scoring a decent amount of goals,” he said.

“He has a great goals per minute ratio and maybe he could have scored more goals if he had played more minutes. He is a typical frontman who scores a good variety of goals. He is a fast player and is at his best when he can get in behind the defence.

“Most of his goals come from runs behind the defence but he is also quite strong in the air and can be dangerous on the end of crosses.”

The Fredrikstad general manager claims Nilsen wants to play at the highest level possible and believes the chance to play in the Europa League qualifiers would’ve swayed him towards a move to Derry.

“Tim is a great guy, a good person. As a player he played a couple of seasons in the top flight in Norway, but mostly in second and third division. The majority of players want to play at the highest level, and Tim is no different.

“Playing in the Europa League is a great opportunity to show his attributes on a big stage. He will fit in well,” he predicted.

“Tim is well liked in the dressing room for bringing in energy and a good mood. He can brighten up the darkest of days with his jokes.

“We will follow him with great interest. It’s always nice to keep an eye on what our former players can manage. Tim has always scored goals, so it would be no surprise if he kept on scoring in Derry!”