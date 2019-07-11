‘Free hit for UCD’ - insists Derry City boss Declan Devine

Derry City manager Declan Devine feels tomorrow night’s game against UCD is a free-hit for the visitors.

The Students, who prior to defeating Finn Harps last Friday night, have suffered 12 league losses in a row and had a humiliating 11-0 hammering to English League One side Portsmouth, with ex-Derry winger Ronan Curtis helping himself to a brace in Wednesday night’s game.

Despite all this and adding to the fact that Collie O’Neill’s side have lost a host of top players such as Neil Farrugia and Gary O’Neill to Shamrock Rovers and Conor Davis to the Brandywell club; Devine feels they’ll come to Foyleside with no pressure on them,

“UCD aren’t coming up here to lie-down,” he insisted.

“There will be no expectation on them, UCD are coming up here depleted and are coming here with a bunch of kids who haven’t played in the league before, so it’s up to us to take the onus from that and just concentrate on ourselves.

“We have to make sure that we perform to our highest levels and I have no doubt no matter who we play at the Brandywell, if we play to our highest levels then we are capable of winning the game.

“Look UCD have nothing to worry about because they’ll look at this fixture as a free hit for them. I would say they are looking at the teams down around them in terms of trying to pick up points.

“However in saying that they’ll be coming here with absolutely no pressure on them and they’ll be coming here looking to cause a huge shock, but that is the nature of this league.

“We have got to just concentrate on the players who are wearing a Derry City kit and make sure that the players who are wearing that shirt respect and demand performances from our supporters. Demand that we get back into that race for the top places in the league in terms of winning our game in hand.

“We have to make sure that we accumulate as many points as we possible can, but you get the same amounts of points for winning in the Brandywell as you do for winning in Turner’s Cross, so it’s a huge three points on offer for us and the players all week have been relentless in their approach in training to try and achieve that.”

The Candy Stripes go into Friday evening’s encounter without skipper Barry McNamee, who is likely to also miss Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps matches and Michael McCrudden, is away on honeymoon after getting married last weekend.

Neverthless Devine remains upbeat and feels the likes of Aidy Delap, Eoghan Stokes and Davis will have bit parts to play in the coming weeks.

“Barry misses out and Michael McCrudden is on his honeymoon, but he’s actually working on regaining his fitness as well, but with being down a few players, that presents opportunties for others,” he explained.

“When I look through the squad at the minute Aidy Delap has a huge rule to play at this club, Eoghan Stokes and Conor Davis have roles to play, so does Darren McCauley, so there’s a lot of players there automatically, who haven’t had a lot of game time in the last numbers of weeks, but they’ll still have a huge impact to make.

“We have a strong group and we believe in this group and yes we would like to make it stronger, by getting more players in but I’m very, very happy with the players that we have at at our disposal.

“We are in a good place and if someone had have said to us at the start of the season, that we would be this competitive and still be in two cups, we would have been happy to take that.”