Frustrating night for Derry City

Derry City missed a host of clear cut chances as lowly UCD frustrated them, at the Brandywell.

The 0-0 is Derry's fourth draw in their last five league games, but they are unbeaten in their last seven matches.

Derry City striker David Parkhouse.

Declan Devine's side had enough opportunities to win more than just one game, with young players David Parkhouse and Aidy Delap missing clear cut chances.

UCD goalkeeper Conor Kearns made a host of saves and the woodwork denied Derry twice, as the Students moved off the bottom of the table.