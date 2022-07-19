All smiles during the O'Neills Foyle Cup Parade this morning. Picture by Jim McCafferty

Fun and games at Foyle Cup Parade

Day two of O'Neills Foyle Cup began with the parade of all 455 teams from the Magee Campus of Ulster University to the official welcome by the Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy and tournament sponsors O'Neills Sports and Axa Insurance.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Tuesday, 19th July 2022

And what a colourful and exciting spectacle it turned out to be as the children sang and cheered their way through the city centre as traffic in the city was brought to a complete standstill.

1. Foyle Cup Parade

St. John's players and coaching staff pictured before the O'Neills Foyle Cup Parade got underway at Magee Campus of Ulster University. Picture by Jim McCafferty

Photo: Jim McCafferty

2. Foyle Cup Parade

Trinity White players and coaching staff pictured before the O'Neills Foyle Cup Parade got underway at Magee Campus of Ulster University. Picture by Jim McCafferty

Photo: Jim McCafferty

3. Foyle Cup Parade

Upton Ladies players and coaching staff pictured before the O'Neills Foyle Cup Parade got underway at Magee Campus of Ulster University. Picture by Jim McCafferty

Photo: Jim McCafferty

4. Foyle Cup Parade

Motherwell players and coaching staff pictured before the O'Neills Foyle Cup Parade got underway at Magee Campus of Ulster University. Picture by Jim McCafferty

Photo: Jim McCafferty

