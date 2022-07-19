Fun and games at Foyle Cup Parade

And what a colourful and exciting spectacle it turned out to be as the children sang and cheered their way through the city centre as traffic in the city was brought to a complete standstill.
1. Foyle Cup Parade
St. John's players and coaching staff pictured before the O'Neills Foyle Cup Parade got underway at Magee Campus of Ulster University. Picture by Jim McCafferty
Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Foyle Cup Parade
Trinity White players and coaching staff pictured before the O'Neills Foyle Cup Parade got underway at Magee Campus of Ulster University. Picture by Jim McCafferty
3. Foyle Cup Parade
Upton Ladies players and coaching staff pictured before the O'Neills Foyle Cup Parade got underway at Magee Campus of Ulster University. Picture by Jim McCafferty
4. Foyle Cup Parade
Motherwell players and coaching staff pictured before the O'Neills Foyle Cup Parade got underway at Magee Campus of Ulster University. Picture by Jim McCafferty
