Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch in attendance during the UEFA Champions League First Qualifying Round first leg match between Shelbourne and Linfield at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

TIERNAN Lynch doesn't believe Derry City's two games in hand over leaders Shamrock Rovers will 'make or break' their season.

​With the Dubliners in European action this week, Derry can close the once 11 point gap to six should they clinch victory against Sligo Rovers on Saturday.

Lynch refuses to look further ahead than Sligo but with Bohemians at home up next in the league after that, Rovers' lead could potentially be cut to just three should Derry extend their winning run to six.

That would set up a blockbuster clash with Rovers at Tallaght on Sunday, August 3rd and set alight the 2025 title race.

It could be a defining period in the season for the Candy Stripes but Lynch's approach is a lot more pragmatic.

"For me that's all just noise. Whether Shamrock Rovers or Shelbourne are in Europe or anybody else I don't really care. The only thing I'm worried about is Sligo on Saturday night.

"I don’t think Saturday night will make or break our season but we just have to look at what's in front of us.

"Don't get side-tracked by anything else,” he warned. “Outside pressure or outside noises or outside distractions. It's Sligo - the be all and end all.

"My job is to make sure we're ready for Saturday night and that's all we'll talk about.

"The old saying that you look over your shoulder, you get a crick in your neck; you look too far forward and miss what's in front of you. It's really important we focus on the immediate, which is Sligo and nothing else.”

While Pat Hoban exited the Brandywell yesterday following the completion of his two year deal with Glentoran, Lynch’s squad has been bolstered by the signing of Dipo Akinyemi from York City.

He might be several weeks away from making his first team debut as he gets up to speed with match fitness but Lynch was delighted to get him signed up on a long term deal.

"He's a lad who, believe it or not, has been on our radar. We looked at him back in January. He's a big, strong, physical boy who likes to run in behind and he's not afraid to shoot either.

“We felt it was important to look for something different to what we already have and I think he fits the bill.

"He’s a lad who went to York for a big money move. A new manager came in shortly after he went there and it probably didn’t kick on.

"He moved out, left and didn't enjoy it. The big thing for us now, a bit like Gavin [Whyte], Mickey [Duffy], Boycie, Danny [Mullen] and others, is can we get a smile back on his face again. Can we get him enjoying his football. Where we are at the moment he's going to have to work very hard to get into this team but that's what we want.”

Akinyemi became the third summer signing, following in the footsteps of midfielder Adam Frizzell and defender Alex Bannon.

Asked if he envisaged any further incomings this summer, Lynch was expectedly keeping tight-lipped.

“There's a lot of work going on and if we can get players in who will make us better and more importantly if we can bring characters in who are going to fit what we want to do, then I think we'll always be looking to try and strengthen.

"Whether that happens or not I don't know.” It’s understood Derry are in the market for a left sided central defender and speculation is mounting about Kevin Holt’s future with Ayr United believed to be keeping tabs on the ex-Dundee United man.