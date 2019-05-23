Gerardo Bruna believes North West derby is a 'must win' for Derry City

GERARDO Bruna reckons the pressure is on Derry City to clinch victory against Finn Harps on Friday night given the potential lengthy break facing the club.

Friday's match could be the Candy Stripes’ last league game at Brandywell until July 19th - an incredible eight week period!

Home games against UCD (May 31st) and Waterford (June 14th) have both been postponed due to international call-ups for both clubs.

With the two week mid-season break scheduled for June 15th, Derry’s next home game will be the visit of Dundalk on July 5th. However, with the Lilywhites in Europe that week it’s likely that fixture will also be rearranged.

Therefore, unless the FAI pencil in one of those postponed games to a midweek slot, Derry could potentially have to wait until July 19th when Sligo Rovers visit for a home gate.

Such a scenario would put huge pressure on the club’s coffers but it’s also far from ideal for Declan Devine who would face a ‘mini-preseason’ this summer.

And so Bruna knows how important a positive result against Harps will be facing into a lengthy period of inactivity.

“It’s a huge game,” he said. “It’s a derby and the good thing is that in two days we have another game and we must win. That’s all we’ve got to be thinking about.

“It’s huge, especially as we might have a big break so we have to finish up with three points.”

The Argentine made just his fourth start for the club in the 1-0 loss to St Pat’s on Tuesday night and impressed in midfield as he got Derry ticking in the second half.

He felt the Candy Stripes should’ve at least secured a point but claimed it was a loss of concentration which cost his side.

“I thought in the first half we didn’t create much but in the second half we did enough to get at least one. We should’ve taken a draw but we weren’t clinical enough.

"We just switched off. It takes 10 seconds of concentration and we just switched off which shouldn’t happen. Even though Greg was off the pitch, one of the strikers should come inside the box. We got punished but hopefully it won’t happen again.”