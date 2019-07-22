Gerardo Bruna feels every game is massive for Derry City

Midfielder Gerardo Bruna admitted when David Parkhouse missed an early chance he felt it was going to be another one of those nights at Brandywell.

However, when ‘man of the match’ Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe gave Derry the lead against Sligo Rovers, he knew there was only going to be one outcome.

“Early in the first half Junior or Ciaran (Coll) crossed the ball and Parky got to it but didn’t score and I was thinking ‘oh please no, not again’, not another night like UCD, when we created so much but didn’t score, but credit to the boys we got one goal, thanks to Junior, it was an unbelievable finish,” he admitted.

“Junior’s goal gave us a little bit of composure, but still we had to fix things in the first half because we were a bit open at times in the midfield, but the gaffer changed the tactics a bit at half-time and I think we were much more in control in the second half. We created a lot of chances, dominated a lot more and, yeah, it was a good win.

“The most important thing was to get the three points and that’s what we did.”

Bruna also agreed that June’s Player of the Month nominee has been in superb form for Derry.

Junior’s opening strike was his seventh goal in his last seven league games and Bruna hopes the Colchester United loanee continues his hot streak.

“Junior has been unbelievable for us, he’s a great player and a great person and he’s enjoying his football,” he insisted.

“He had a little niggle last week but he’s back and he’s back in form and he scored, that’s the best thing and hopefully he keeps scoring and keeps helping the team.”

This week, Derry make the trip to old rivals Finn Harps and Bruna knows how important the North West derby is to both clubs.

“They needed the big win at Waterford on Friday because they are at the bottom and they are fighting to stay in the league, so it’s going to be another big game against us,” he added.

“It’s a big game anyway as it’s a derby and with us also trying to make it to Europe, I feel it makes it a huge game for us as well, but hopefully we can go there and get the three points.

“I think every game now we just have to look at trying to get the three points.

“Every game is a massive game right now, we are now in the final few months of the season and we just have to try to take every game as it comes and prepare well for every game, which we hope to win.”

The ex-Real Madrid and Liverpool youth player is enjoying his recent run in the side and hopes Derry’s current unbeaten run continues.

“I’m 100 percent happy and I think when I have played I think I have did OK,” he said.

“Obviously the team is doing well and we are unbeaten in our last eight games, so that helps because if the team is winning when you come in, it’s good for you. I feel good and better in every game and hopefully we can keep going and keep pushing forward.

“Our confidence is good at the minute, but we aren’t getting too comfortable in ourselves, we don’t want that.

“We want to keep pushing and pushing not just in games but in training every day, as we want to get better as a squad.

“We have only been playing together for six or seven months and we are gelling better each week and we just got a few players back, like Mickey McCrudden and Conor Davis done great today (against Sligo).

“So we now have a big, big squad and hopefully for the last push of the season, everybody stays fit and everyone can contribute.”