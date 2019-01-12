Glentoran's Elliott Morris dedicates goal to his seriously ill father

Glentoran goalkeeper Elliott Morris has dedicated his first ever goal for the club to his sick father Gareth.

The 37-year-old stated after the game that he was more delighted with the clean-sheet, rather than the goal.

Glentoran keeper Elliott Morris is mobbed by his team-mates after his goal against Institute at the Brandywell. DER0319-106KM

"First off I would like to dedicate that goal to my father Gareth, he's seriously ill, so that one was for him," he stated.

"Look it’s a bit surreal and a crazy way to mark my 700 odd appearance for the club with a goal.

“I just looked up and see that he was standing close to his 18 yard line and with the wind behind me I thought why not go for it. I have tried it a few times throughout my career and it hasn’t worked, I hit the post against Dungannon once, but this time I just had a crack at it and thankfully it went in.

“I probably celebrated too much to tell you the truth and I apologised to (Marty) Gallagher about that, but listen I think he’ll forgive me. It wouldn’t be very often that I score again, so that’s why I celebrated so much.”