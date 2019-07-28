Glentoran sign ex-Derry City defender Patrick McClean

Danske Bank Premiership side Glentoran have signed former Derry City centre-back Patrick McClean, pending a medical.

The 22-year-old, who was released by the Candy Stripes earlier this week, also attracted attention from fellow Belfast men Cliftonville.

Glens assistant head coach Paul Millar was happy to add the ex-Sligo Rovers man to their squad.

“We’re just delighted to get Patrick signed up. He and his father were very easy to deal with and he showed a real willingness and eagerness to sign for Glentoran football club.

"Because of this the negotiations were probably the quickest I’ve ever been involved in. It says a lot for the standing of Glentoran as Patrick is a real quality signing who was being chased by clubs both North and South but despite that he chose to come to the Glens.

"He’s a strong, competitive player who plays either as a left sided central defender or left back, so he’ll give us good options across the back.”

McClean said on signing after watching his new team-mates friendly win over the PSNI on Saturday.

“I’m really happy to be at the club. I didn’t really take much convincing if I’m honest.

"I came up with my Dad, had a look around and had a chat with the management staff and was a straightforward decision to join such a big club.

"I’ve had a tough year in terms of injury but I’m glad to say I’m back and ready to hit the ground running now and hopefully have a very successful time with the Glens.”