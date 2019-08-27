Greg Sloggett broken ankle fears allayed

Greg Sloggett receives treatment from Derry City physio, Michael Hegarty during the FAI Cup clash against Dundalk.
Greg Sloggett receives treatment from Derry City physio, Michael Hegarty during the FAI Cup clash against Dundalk.

GREG Sloggett's ankle injury sustained during Derry City's FAI Cup second round defeat to Dundalk isn't as bad as first feared.

The midfielder, who had scored a fantastic team goal to make it 1-1, landed awkwardly after an aerial challenge with Sean Gannon and had to be stretchered off the pitch with 20 minutes of the second half remaining.

The ex-UCD man returned to the pitch during Declan Devine's team talk ahead of extra-time on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

Following an X-ray on Saturday morning, initial fears of a broken ankle were allayed and while he’s ruled out of Friday’s trip to Waterford with a nasty sprain, it’s hoped he can be passed fit for the EA Sports Cup in less than two week’s time.