Greg Sloggett keen on Derry City stay

Midfielder, Greg Sloggett admits the future looks bright for both him and Derry City.

Signed from UCD, Sloggett has been a stand-out performer this season and he insists he’s enjoying life at the Brandywell.

“I absolutely would be interested on staying on next year,” he stated.

“I’m enjoying it here in Derry, but it’s just picking the right time from my own point of view and we’ll just see what happens.

“Decky (Devine) has a good plan in place here and he’s a very ambitious manager and I want to be part of his plans going forward.”

The 23-year-old is looking forward to what he hopes will be a big second half to the season.

“There’s so much to play for and we are still in every competition, so that’s great,” he added.

“Obviously the league is a tough nut to crack, especially with Dundalk at the top of the helm, but we are going to give our all, especially this Friday.”

For the Derry boss he will be holding talks to try and extend the midfielder’s stay on Foyleside.

“We have already spoke to Greg and it’s a no brainer that want to keep him,” stated Devine.

“He’s a player that has been fantastic this year, he’s a player who is very determined to progress his career in the right manner and I feel this is a fantastic place for him to get his professional football career up and running.

“He’s a brilliant person to have around the group. His match play has been sensationally and his determination to succeed has been a shining light.

“He’s a player, if we can hold on to, who we can really build this football club around and I have no doubt he has a fantastic future.

"The way we play suits Greg and I feel it’s a match made in heaven, so hopefully if we keep going the way we are going, he’ll see this is the right place for him.”