Ardmore's Oran Armstrong heads for goal during Wednesday's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Junior Cup semi-final against Raceview at the Coleraine Showgrounds. (Photo: IFA)

fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Junior Cup Semi-final

​Ardmore 4, Raceview 1 (aet)​

Manager Feidhlim O'Neill says the fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Junior Cup final will be the biggest match in Ardmore FC's 47-year-history after the locals defeated Raceview thanks to Tom Casey's wonderful extra-time goal.

Casey's sublime curling effort in the Coleraine Showgrounds on Wednesday has become an internet sensation and taken the local club viral on social media but, more importantly, it also secured the hard fought 4-1 victory which means a first final appearance in the north's premier junior cup competition.

Casey's stunner edged Ardmore back in front against the Ballymena Saturday Morning League team nine minutes into the first period of extra time after Patrick Ward's second half header had been cancelled out from the penalty sport by Raceview's Matthew Boyd.

Both sides had chances in a game Ardmore shaded before substitute Casey took centre stage, winning back possession in the Raceview half before sidestepping another challenge, turning inside and bending a beautiful curling shot into the far top corner.

The goal was worth the admission fee alone and broke Raceview's spirit with Darren Crossan making it 3-1 a few minutes later with a shot in off the underside of the bar. Captain Jack Higgins, who was named man-of-the-match, completed an historic evening, calmly slotting home the fourth to book Ardmore's place in the decider against Fermanagh & Western kingpins and cup favourites, Enniskillen Town United.

And O'Neill, who remembers watching Ardmore's only other Junior Cup semi-final in 1995 as a seven year old, had nothing but praise for the efforts of his squad.

"The final will be the biggest game in our 47 year history," admitted the delighted Ardmore manager, "We've never been to the final. It's our first junior final. We got to the semi-final in 1995 but other than that it’s always been last 32, quarter-finals; so it's a massive achievement. It’s a major competition. "I said to the boys last night (Tuesday), obviously we want to go and win it but we’re playing a top team and even to reach the final is huge. It's historic for the club so they should be very proud of themselves.

"But we won't be resting on our laurels. We are going to go for it. As far as I'm concerned we have a free shot at it. The lads have done brilliantly to get this far so we will give it our best shot and see where that takes us."

O'Neill is in his first season in charge of his local club having previously played for Ardmore and coached the club's reserve side for four years. The 36 year old has knitted together an excellent squad which he needed to utilise fully on Wednesday.

The locals lost Jack Coyle after only 20 minutes to a back injury and O'Neill believes the strength in depth at his disposal was what secured their Windsor Park date.

"We had a shaky start," admitted O'Neill, "We were probably a bit nervous which was understandable given it was the biggest game for the club in 30 years. We were probably too conservative, perhaps trying to make sure we didn't lose.

"First half, we weren't really ourselves but in the second half we opened up a bit. We were in control until the penalty. Overall, in the second half we were a lot better and probably could have scored a few more.

"It was a decent game for the neutral but I can't say I enjoyed watching it. Both teams had chances but we pulled away in extra-time.

"Our subs, all four of them, did very well - you'd nearly think I knew what I was doing," he laughed, "Tom grabbed his now famous goal which was a brilliant strike.

"Our squad, which can be a real headache for me, is brilliant for nights like that. We have 15/16 quality players all competing for 11 spots. Anyone who comes on is more than good enough. That's a real strength. Ryan (Cleere) and Tom were both probably frustrated they didn't start because they've been playing well when they have started, but they used that frustration to give us a real boost. They were excellent.

"And that's typical of the whole squad. That's one thing I will say about the group, they're together. The players all get on and are there for each other. It does make it harder for me to pick a team but it's a nice headache to have."

Waiting in the final for Ardmore is the sizeable challenge of Enniskillen Town United who hit Belfast's St. Oliver Plunkett II for six at Dungannon Swifts' Stangmore Park to continue the Fermanagh & Western League's long tradition of providing finalists for junior football's showpiece game. You have to go back to Churchill United in 1959 for the last North West league team to win the competition so O'Neill knows his side will be billed as big underdogs in the decider.

"The Fermanagh and Western League is very strong," he explains, "Over the last 20 years they've had the run of it and this team is the form team in Fermanagh at this minute so it's going to be a big task.

"But we're not resting on our laurels just because we have got there. As I said, the boys have been brilliant. This is the furthest the club has ever got but I'm born and raised Ardmore and it means a lot to us all, so we'll give it everything

"We are playing a top team. Everyone in footballing circles will say Enniskillen are nailed on for it but I'd rather be the underdog so I don't mind what people say. I just want the lads to go and give it their best."

Ardmore: K O'Hagan, E McKeever (P Brown, 98mins), G King, J Higgins, B Rainey, P Ward (T Casey, 74mins), J Coyle, (R Cleere, 20mins) O Armstrong (D McIntyre, 104mins), K Roddy, D Crossan, C Devlin. (Subs) C Duddy.