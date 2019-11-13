How Celtic's 8 summer signings have fared so far this season - ratings out of 10

It was an interesting summer for Celtic when it came to recruitment. They had a new permanent manager, while head of recruitment Lee Congerton had left. Initially it seemed slapdash, especially with some erratic displays from new recruits early in the campaign. Yet, looking back now and it was a productive transfer window. How have each player fared.

1. Fraser Forster - 9 The English international has been an upgrade on Craig Gordon and Scott Bain. More consistent and has proved his worth in Europe already with key saves.

2. Jeremie Frimpong - 8 It is hard to think of such a precocious talent making such an excitable start to his career at Celtic. Enthusiastic, quick, energetic, combative and skillful. Celtic have a real talent.

3. Moritz Bauer - 6 A solid recruit. Celtic have gone from struggling at right-back to having three good options in the position. Currently the club's third choice.

4. Hatem Abd Elhamed - 8 The Israeli is a very, very good and intelligent football player. Trusted in the big games by Neil Lennon and has shown his ability at centre-back also in the win over Rangers.

