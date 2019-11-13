How Celtic's 8 summer signings have fared so far this season - ratings out of 10
Ratings out of 10 for the eight summer signings to have played for the first-team this season.
It was an interesting summer for Celtic when it came to recruitment. They had a new permanent manager, while head of recruitment Lee Congerton had left. Initially it seemed slapdash, especially with some erratic displays from new recruits early in the campaign. Yet, looking back now and it was a productive transfer window. How have each player fared.
1. Fraser Forster - 9
The English international has been an upgrade on Craig Gordon and Scott Bain. More consistent and has proved his worth in Europe already with key saves.