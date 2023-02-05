4 . Cameron McJannet (centre half)

The former Stoke City defender is no doubt still on a high after his FAI Cup Final heroics and it's difficult to see a Derry team without him given his stellar performances throughout last season. He played regularly as a left back or on the left of a back three last term but with the arrival of Ben Doherty and Ciaran Coll another option for the left back position this year, surely McJannet will be deployed as a left-sided centre half.

Photo: Kevin Moore