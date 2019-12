How I can watch Man United, Liverpool and Premier League games on Amazon for FREE

You may have noticed some strange mid-week Premier League kick-off times this week.

That’s because of Amazon’s new streaming deal with the Premier League.

Here, we explain everything you need to know, including how to watch Premier League fixtures at NO cost.

What’s been shown on Amazon with the new streaming deal?

There are 10 games being played this week – kicking off at 19:30 or 20:15 GMT – available to watch LEGALLY in the UK.

Tuesday, 3 December

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth - 19:30

Burnley v Manchester City - 20:15

Wednesday, 4 December

Chelsea v Aston Villa - 19:30

Leicester City v Watford - 19:30

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - 19:30

Southampton v Norwich City - 19:30

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United - 19:30

Liverpool v Everton - 20:15

Thursday, 5 December

Sheffield United v Newcastle United - 19:30

Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion - 20:15

So how can I watch games for free?

You can only watch the Premier League online, via Amazon Prime Video, which costs £7.99 a month - although it does offer a 30-day free trial.

This means that you can cancel your payment at any time before the 30-day trial period is finished and STILL enjoy the Premier League games for FREE – just don’t forget to cancel or you will be charged.

How much did Amazon pay for the rights and why?

It is not known how much money Amazon paid for its contract as it also owns exclusive rights for the Boxing Day fixtures on 26 and 27 December.

However, we do know that BT Sport paid £90m for a similar package of 20 games a year.

Amazon sees it as a low-risk way to explore the potential of streaming Premier League games before deciding whether to mount a big challenge next time the broadcasting rights become available from 2022-23.

Amazon’s aim is also to attract customers to its website, which you can rent movies and buy a host of items and presents, over the Christmas period.

Will there be a delay in streaming as opposed to watching on live TV?

Unfortunately, there will be a small delay, but this is normal with online streaming. So make sure to turn goal alerts off and keep away from social media while the match is on.

Analysts from streaming firm Phenix said Amazon's broadcast of the US Open was often up to 45 seconds behind the TV transmission.