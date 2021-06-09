How the League of Ireland Premier Division table will finish based on current odds

The League of Ireland Premier Division is set to return this weekend after the short mid-season break with plenty to play for at both ends of the table. And with the restart comes endless possibility and a catalyst for hope which, for some, borders on delusion.

The summer Transfer Window is yet to open but how much of a difference will the comings and goings at the various top flight clubs make to the hopes and aspirations of the 10 teams involved?

Many pundits believe the League title race is a foregone conclusion given Shamrock Rovers' financial clout, vast experience and talent within their ranks with the Hoops well poised to retain their championship title just a point behind the current leaders.

However, Liam Buckley has surprised many as he has guided Sligo Rovers to the summit before the break and with a bit of momentum the Bit O'Red could go the distance for the first time since their 2012 success.

Can St Patrick's Athletic sustain their challenge and go on to win their 10th league title or will the champions take the form of a surprise package or perhaps a resurgent Dundalk in the second half of the 2021 campaign? Will Derry City under Ruaidhri Higgins maintain the momentum gained before the break and mount a challenge for Europe?

There's still a long way to go before the league table takes shape but that doesn't stop the bookmakers from hedging their bets.

We've taken a look at how several big names in the betting industry have predicted the final standings in the Premier Division. Here's how the bookies reckon the league table will shape up at the end of the season . . .

1. Shamrock Rovers Shortest odds: 8/13 (Ladbrokes, William Hill); Longest Odds: 4/7 (Bet365)

2. Sligo Rovers Shortest odds: 11/4: Longest Odds: 3/1 (Bet365, A. McLean, Boylesport)

3. St Patrick's Athletic Shortest odds: 9/2 (Paddy Power); Longest odds: 12/1 (William Hill)

4. Bohemians Shortest odds: 14/2 (Paddy Power): Longest odds: 33/1 William Hill, A. McLean)