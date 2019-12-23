HUGE update in Manchester United's pursuit of key target, Beckham wants ex-England team mate, and more

Manchester United lead today's roundup of Premier League rumours.

Manchester United's pursuit of key target Christian Eriksen has hit a snag.

The Dane is reportedly available for transfer as he only has six months left on his deal at Tottenham Hotspur, and chairman Daniel Levy was willing to listen to offers below £40m.

Manchester United hoped that they could land the midfielder on a cheap, yet according to the Daily Mirror, the Spurs man will again reject a move to Old Trafford, having also apparently said no to the move in the summer.

It now looks possible that Eriksen could run down his contract and move for free in the summer.

The rest of today's headlines:

Mikel Arteta asked for assurances that he would be the successor to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, before making the decision to join Arsenal. (Sunday Mirror)

David Beckham is set to ask former England team mate Joe Hart to join his new MLS side Inter Miami. (The Sun)

Real Madrid have given up in their bid to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United in January. (Marca)

West Ham United are interested in signing Gabriel Barbosa from Flamengo, and sent scouts to Qatar to watch him in action against Liverpool in the Club World Cup.

Chelsea could pip Liverpool and Manchester United to the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, as they are willing to pay the £120m fee. (Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal want to sign Belgium international Dries Mertens from Napoli. (Calciomercato)

Manchester City want to sign Marquinhos from PSG to sort their defensive issues. (The Sun)