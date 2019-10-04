'I'm happy to stay at Derry City' - Jamie McDonagh

Winger Jamie McDonagh insists he wants to stay at Derry City as contract negotiations with the club continue.

The 23-year-old, who has had an encouraging second season with the club, is looking for Declan Devine’s side to finish the campaign on a positive note and also secure European football for next year.

“We are in negotiations and I want to stay at Derry,” he declared. “I spoke to my missus about everything and she’s happy with me staying here and I’m happy to stay. It’s just about trying to negotiate a contract that suits both parties.

“This is a special club. The big games and cup finals I have played in for Derry, I want more of that.”

The former Northern Ireland U21 international feels while Derry will finish the season trophyless, it will still be a successful campaign, especially if they secure European football.

“But I’ll be happy to stay next year and if we get Europe that will be another bonus,” he added.

“To be able to play in Europe again would be great. I got a feel for it last year so I want to do it next year again.

“I know we lost the cup final, it doesn’t feel like a loss because we have done so well, but at the end of the day we did lose, we got a runners-up medal. I want winners’ medals and trophies here.

“All the coaching staff want to do that as well and I’m sure they’ll keep their best players and add even better players for next season.

“I know we won a trophy last year but this year we have a lot better squad and the games throughout the whole season have been pretty consistent. I know we have had a few losses and a few draws but overall it has been a good season for us.

“If we cut out the draws and losses for next season and turn those draws into wins then I’m sure we’ll be far higher up the table next season.

“The team will definitely get better for next and we’ll be challenging once again so, I’m happy to stay here.”