'I've joined a Derry City team on the rise': Colm Horgan

EXPERIENCED defender, Colm Horgan believes he’s joined a Derry City team on the rise and he’s hoping he can help the team scale new heights this season.

Horgan, who spent the last two seasons at Cork City, claims he jumped at the chance to move to Foyleside once he became aware of Declan Devine’s interest.

The right-back has impressed during the opening two pre-season fixtures against Drogheda United and Finn Harps and he’s ‘excited’ about the club’s prospects this season.

“I’m buzzing,” he beamed. “I really am delighted to be here and can’t wait until the season gets going.

“Playing against Derry last year, they were a force and ran all over us,” he admitted. “You can see Derry is a club on the up and the way they played was unbelievable football, aggression, tenacity and they have great players in the squad so I think it’s going to be a really exciting season.”

On Horgan’s last visit to Brandywell he got on the scoresheet for the Candy Stripes when he turned the ball into his own net in Derry’s 4-0 win over Cork City last September.

Horgan pictured in action for Cork City against ex-Derry City winger, Ronan Curtis in 2018.

On his latest occasion last Wednesday night, there were no unwanted goals just a solid and encouraging performance at right-back from the Galwegian. And he believes he will get better with more minutes under his belt.

“When we (Cork) played here last year Derry beat us 4-0 and I even got on the scoresheet for Derry that day unfortunately,” he laughed. “It was great to get the minutes in and I’m getting stronger and stronger at this point, so the more minutes the better.

“It was a great crowd too. I was actually surprised. Any pre-season friendly game I played in before wouldn’t have had that many people at them so it’s great.”

He’s played in a Cork City side which challenged Dundalk for the league title and so he knows how important it is to develop a winning mentality early on. Therefore he was pleased with the comfortable 3-0 win over Harps.

“You want to win every game you play, regardless if it’s a friendly or a five aside or competitive game. It’s about getting that winning mentality into the group,” he added.

“You don’t want to be getting into bad habits or being happy with a loss. We won 3-0 and haven’t played as well as we can. We will only get better and better and it’s exciting.”

Given Horgan had expected to be once again challenging champions, Dundalk for the league trophy in 2019 when they ended up battling against the drop, the defender isn’t about to make any bold predictions in terms of Derry’s season.

“You never know what to expect. Last year we thought we could challenge for the league and ended up fighting relegation. So I know this year won’t be like that and I’m personally looking to have as good a season as possible and help the club as much as I can.”

Horgan’s move to the North West has been made all the smoother given his former captain at Cork City, Conor McCormack had preceded him. However, while it’s always nice to have a ‘friendly face’, Horgan insists he would’ve made the move regardless.

“Once I knew there was interest here I wanted to come. It’s great having Conor here, he’s an unbelievable lad and I got on great with him in Cork and expect to get on great with him this year. But if he’s here or isn’t here, it’s kind of irrelevant. It’s still somewhere I’d like to be. It’s really nice having him here, it’s a familiar face but it wasn’t the be all and end all.”

Having had a taste of playing behind both Jamie McDonagh and fellow new signing, Stephen Mallon on the right side, Horgan reckons the pair will make his job a lot easier.

“It makes my job a lot easier,” he smiled. “All I have to do is give them the ball and they make me look a small bit better. The two balls Jamie put in for the goals were unbelievable and Stevey’s goal was unbelievable build-up play and an great finish. It’s clear for everyone to see how good they are but I’m loving it here so far.”