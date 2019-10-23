'If the boys want to play in Europe then they know what they have to do' - insists Peter Cherrie

Goalkeper Peter Cherrie admitted that Derry City's performance against St Patrick's Athletic wasn't acceptable and they need to raise their game against Finn Harps, on Friday evening.

The ex-Dundalk net-minder also conceded that boss Declan Devine didn't have to say anything after their loss to the Dubliners and, in fact, some players had a few words in the dressing room after the game.

"We don’t need Declan to tell us that we weren’t at the races because we know that ourselves," he insisted.

"We said a few words because we know that it’s not good enough and we know that it’s not acceptable.

"After the year that we’ve had so far, we know where our standards are and it just wasn’t here but Friday will come quickly and we can put it right."

With a lot of talk that Ollie Horgan is likely to have one eye on next week's playoff and field an understrength team, Cherrie isn't worried what Harps side he comes up against.

"We can’t think about Finn Harps; it doesn’t matter what team they bring because we have to go out there and for our own sake put on a performance," he explained.

"We’ll go on the training ground and put this to bed and focus on Friday because we know what’s at stake. If the boys want to play in Europe then the boys know what they have to do.

"We need Friday to come quickly and thankfully there’s only a few days in it before we have another game. That’s probably a blessing that we have a game so fast.

"It’s a big game anyway so Harps are not going to come and lie down, especially for a derby. We have to go to work, there’s no getting away from it. We said a few words there in the changing room and we’ll move on and focus on Friday."

The 36-year-old was quick to point out the Candy Stripes looked nervous during their 3-1 home loss to Stephen O'Donnell's outfit.

"It was a bit of a nervy night," he added.

"We knew that they were going to come up and have a go at us because they are fighting for the same thing that we are fighting for.

"Nerves maybe played a part. We have a got a young team so maybe that was playing in the boys’ heads, but football is a funny game. I know we only need a point on Friday but we have to put on a better performance. Not just for the fans but for ourselves, because tonight we just weren’t at the races.

"We knew what was at stake and maybe that played a wee bit in the boys’ heads but I don’t know. The good thing about football is that we have got another game on Friday night so we can hopefully put that to bed and move on quickly."